Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$5.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.
IPCO opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$627.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03.
About International Petroleum
