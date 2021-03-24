Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$510.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$488.00.

TSE CP opened at C$445.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$460.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$433.22. The company has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$275.85 and a 1 year high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

