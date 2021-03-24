Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.