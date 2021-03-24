Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

