Schroder Investment Management Group Has $94.21 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,314 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $94,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

