Schroder Investment Management Group Has $117.03 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $117,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

