Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.65% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $74,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

