Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $83,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.12.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.