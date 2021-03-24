Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.73). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRK stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,904. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

