Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

BHK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,648. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

