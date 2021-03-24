Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 125,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

