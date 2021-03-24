Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.22 on March 31st

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $28.42.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.