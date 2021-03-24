Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.67% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

