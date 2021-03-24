Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $43.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $43.00 target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

