Sage Rock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,126 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $10,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYA traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,970. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.