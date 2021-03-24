Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $9.91 Million Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 940,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,000. TWC Tech Holdings II accounts for about 1.6% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $15,795,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $6,528,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $6,253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $4,201,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $3,686,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWCT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,494. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.