Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMPMU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,064,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMPMU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,233. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.