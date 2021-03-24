Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.