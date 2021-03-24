Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $793.41

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 793.41 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 763 ($9.97). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 783.50 ($10.24), with a volume of 177,206 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 787.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 793.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Andy Jones purchased 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

