SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $318,097.33 and $127.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1,009.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003554 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,499,861 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

