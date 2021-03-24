SafeCoin Trading Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $2,864.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,233.36 or 1.00078160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00034365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.65 or 0.00379497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00284479 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00661124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00077501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

