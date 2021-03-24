Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,667.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $65,667.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

