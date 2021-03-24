SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $4.76 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $440,364.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00008349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.99 or 0.00468476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00063339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00163782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.48 or 0.00841308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00077661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 424,525 coins and its circulating supply is 397,383 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

