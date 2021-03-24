Rupee One Day Volume Reaches $52.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 95.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $138,708.85 and approximately $52.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,583,700 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

