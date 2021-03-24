Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 1,138,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.