RP Investment Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,092,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,000. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I accounts for about 3.0% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,863,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $10,290,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRHU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.