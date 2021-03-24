Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,028,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 259,194 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,822,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

