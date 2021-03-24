Route One Investment Company L.P. Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Route One Investment Company L.P. decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 4.2% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 1.06% of Liberty Global worth $149,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 19,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

