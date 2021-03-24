Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth Sells 11,856 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,438,844.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. 2,054,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

