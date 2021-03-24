Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Quiet Period Will End on March 24th

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

