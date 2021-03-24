Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 5.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.92. Approximately 9,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,426,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

