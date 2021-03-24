Robert W. Matschullat Sells 29,956 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V stock opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.42. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.