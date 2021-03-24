RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

