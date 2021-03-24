Rio DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00467499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00063280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00156425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.98 or 0.00820292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00076793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

