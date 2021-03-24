Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.09 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Marten Transport worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marten Transport by 46.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 184,287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 60.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

