Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MTS Systems were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MTS Systems by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MTS Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

