Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Mercury General worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Mercury General by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

