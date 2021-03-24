Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.88 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

