Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 399.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

