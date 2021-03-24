Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Archrock worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

AROC stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

