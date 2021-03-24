Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,723 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Outfront Media by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Outfront Media by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OUT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.