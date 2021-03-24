Reviewing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Match Group and Prosus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.25 $431.13 million $4.53 32.21 Prosus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prosus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Prosus 0 1 9 0 2.90

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Prosus.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Prosus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

