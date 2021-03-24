Reviewing Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 2.38 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -61.09 Ayro $6.08 million 44.91 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boingo Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boingo Wireless and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 4 4 0 2.50 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Ayro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies. The Carrier Service segment provides distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi offload, tower, and small cell networks at managed and operated locations. The Military segment offers high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases. The Multifamily segment provides high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers at multifamily properties. The Legacy segment offers retail, advertising, and wholesale Wi-Fi services to consumers, network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, financial services companies, and advertisers. The Private Networks and Emerging Technologies segment designs and installs converged networks, including Wi-Fi, private LTE supporting LTE, LTE-M, and NB-IoT, citizens broadband radio services, DAS, and small cells; and provides network-as-a-service, professional, and data services for venues and non-telecom operators in verticals, such as airports, logistics/fulfillment, industrial manufacturing, sports stadiums, hospitals, on and off campus student housing, and military bases. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

