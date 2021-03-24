Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 209.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

