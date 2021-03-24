Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.40

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.40 and last traded at C$83.21, with a volume of 140375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.54. The firm has a market cap of C$25.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.