Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RESN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. Equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Resonant by 495.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

