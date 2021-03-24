ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $159,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

