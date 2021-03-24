Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REZI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of REZI opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

