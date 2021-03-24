Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR):

3/9/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company delivered robust fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Further, sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings beat the same. Moreover, management raised its 2021 view. We note that, Inter Parfums’ focus on product launches to boost assortment strength is noteworthy. In fact, it has an impressive product pipeline for 2021. Also, Inter Parfums is optimistic about its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management expects to see slight increase in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

2/1/2021 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Recently, the company posted sales numbers for fourth-quarter 2020, which came ahead of management’s expectations and improved sequentially. Notably, net sales amounted to $184 million, up 3.5% year over year. In fact, an uptrend in the sales led Inter Parfums to raise earnings guidance for 2020. Apart from these, management is optimistic about its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA. Moreover, Inter Parfums is optimistic about its new product pipeline for 2021. However, net sales in the company’s U.S.-based operations declined in fourth-quarter. Also, Inter Parfums’ performance may be affected by its presence in the international markets, which exposes it to risks like unfavorable currency translations and governmental actions among others.”

1/27/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 over the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

