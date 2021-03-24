Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ENI (ENI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ENI (ETR: ENI) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ENI was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.75 ($13.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.50 ($11.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.30 ($12.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.98 ($11.74). The company had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.52 ($12.37).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.